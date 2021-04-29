Three doctors filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its guidance in December suggesting that Americans consume three servings of dairy each day. The doctors allege in the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that the dietary guidelines contradict current scientific and medical knowledge, harming the quarter of Americans who are lactose-intolerant. They also suggest that the USDA is looking out for the interests of the meat and dairy industries rather than the health of Americans.