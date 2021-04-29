Mace was allegedly in the midst of an acute mental health crisis in the days before his death, texting a colleague about “crippling” depression and revealing he had tried to kill himself that week and would try again with a gun. The colleague shared the text with Mace’s supervisor and suggested Mace be added to the store’s discretionary “blacklist,” which it can use to deny gun sales to people even if they aren’t barred under state and federal law. The suit alleges Mace was never added to the store’s blacklist.