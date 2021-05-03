When it comes to new construction buildings, buyers often have post-closing issues with their units. In some situations, these issues are minor. Some buyers will need the seller to return and adjust doors, replace mechanical devices, fix popped drywall screws, repair and repaint cracked drywall and tend to a host of other “smallish” items. (We say “smallish” because they are generally problems requiring only a day or two to fix, even if they seem incredibly significant to the new homeowner.) Not all sellers will come back to make these fixes, but some builders will fix a laundry list of items that normally occur with new construction buildings.