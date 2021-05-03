The industry uses two measurements: the SCOF (static coefficient of friction) and the DCOF (dynamic coefficient of friction). You will want a SCOF score of 0.6 or greater and a DCOF score of 0.42 or greater. Or you can usually look on the box of tile or ask a store pro for help; you need a tile that is suitable for floor applications. And smaller tiles are also a good way to combat slick surfaces — the larger amount of grout makes them, for lack of a better term, grippier.