Buffett’s confirmation followed Berkshire’s annual meeting over the weekend, where executives fielded a host of questions about the volatility of the stock market and the conglomerate’s future. In response to a question about whether Berkshire could become too complex to manage, Berkshire’s vice chair Charlie Munger appeared to inadvertently reveal the company’s hand, saying that “Greg will keep the culture.”
Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Buffett had previously remarked that the company’s decentralized makeup relied on the right culture. And Munger explained that Abel, 59, who currently oversees the company’s non-insurance operations, would carry on that spirit.
Shareholders have closely watched for hints of Buffett’s plans and for what direction the company would take if and when the 90-year-old chair steps down.
Based in Omaha, Berkshire Hathaway, sits on more than $145 billion in cash and short-term investments. It owns more than 90 companies spanning an array of industries, including railroad, furniture and jewelry businesses. The holding company claims major stakes in corporate giants Apple, Kraft Heinz, and Bank of America.