The penthouse, which will have nearly 6,000 square feet of living space, will include a private roof terrace with a wall of glass doors that can be fully opened to the interior entertaining rooms.
Sales are beginning now at the Amaris, which is under development by Hoffman-Madison Waterfront, a joint venture between Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette, the co-developers of the Wharf. The building is anticipated to be complete in late 2022.
“The unique design of the building looks sculptural and has a cold wave glass facade that twists as it rises,” says Michelle Giannini, executive vice president of multifamily & brand, Hoffman & Associates; and principal broker, Hoffman Realty. “The glass facade will be bent and warped into the twist when it’s installed on the site.”
Every residence will have a balcony or a terrace, Giannini says. Many of the units will have water views.
The condos will have floor-to-ceiling windows, wide-plank, French European white oak flooring, custom Italian kitchen and bathroom cabinets, honed marble kitchen countertops and waterfall edge kitchen islands.
“The building was designed from the beginning with large floor plans and outdoor space for every unit because we knew there would be demand for this type of waterfront living,” Giannini says. “This was all reinforced by the pandemic and the increased desire for more space indoors and private outdoor space.”
Giannini says the expansive amenity spaces in the building have been designed to be used by individuals and small groups as well as larger groups. For example, the terrace off the sixth floor has zones of seating for small groups, fire pits, grills and dining areas overlooking the waterfront.
“We’ve included a high-hospitality touch at Amaris that starts when residents arrive,” Giannini says. “We have the first car elevator in the District, and it comes with porter and valet service.”
Other building amenities include a fitness center with three private training rooms, locker rooms, a 25-yard lap pool and a spa suite with a private treatment room. Amaris also has a resident’s lounge, a screening room and a guest suite for residents to reserve. The Green, a new 1.5-acre park, is adjacent to Amaris, which will have retail space on the ground floor.
The condos range in size from approximately 680 square feet for a one-bedroom residence to approximately 5,800 square feet for the largest four-bedroom residences, including split-level penthouses.
Prices start at $690,000 for a one-bedroom; $990,000 for a one-bedroom and den; $1.35 million for a two-bedroom; $2.1 million for a two-bedroom and den; $1.8 million for a three-bedroom and $7.25 million for a four-bedroom unit. Penthouse units range from $1.975 million to more than $12 million.
