The redevelopment of the Southwest Waterfront into the Wharf, a years-long project that is entering its final phase, will be capped by one of D.C.’s most expensive condominium projects. The 12-story Amaris condo building, designed by architect Rafael Viñoly with interiors by Thomas Juul-Hansen, will include 96 units ranging in price from $690,000 to more than $12 million for a split-level penthouse.