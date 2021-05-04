JPMorgan Chase said in a memo to U.S. workers last week that it will open its offices to employees starting May 17 and that by early July, it will “fully expect” all U.S.-based employees will be working in the office on a “consistent rotational schedule,” with a 50 percent occupancy cap “at least until the CDC revises its social distancing guidelines.” The memo does not directly suggest any kind of permanent hybrid schedule, though in CEO Jamie Dimon’s annual letter to shareholders, he does indicate that some employees will work under a hybrid model and a “small percentage of employees, maybe 10%, will possibly” work from home full time “for very specific roles.”