“Diamonds are not only forever, but for everyone,” chief executive Alexander Lacik said in a release. “They are as much a symbol of innovation and progress as they are of enduring beauty and stand as a testament to our ongoing and ambitious sustainability agenda.”
The lab-created diamonds have the same chemical and physical characteristics (carbon) as those excavated from mines, and are still graded by cut, color, clarity and carat, the company said. They’re produced in hot, pressurized chambers within weeks while those pulled from the earth are formed over centuries.
“From our perspective, synthetic diamonds are diamonds,” Stephen Morisseau, a spokesman for the Gemological Institute of America, a nonprofit organization that oversees the international diamond grading system, told The Washington Post in 2017. “They’re not fakes. They’re not cubic zirconias. They have all the same physical and chemical properties of a mined diamond.”
The company said its Pandora Brilliance collection is carbon neutral: Diamonds are being grown with more than 60 percent renewable energy, which will be 100 percent with the global launch. Pandora’s other sustainability goals include carbon neutrality by 2025.
Pandora’s global responsible sourcing policy, updated Monday, outlines zero tolerance for forced labor and inhumane treatment, child labor, the use of falsified records to dodge audits, corruption and bribery, serious threat to workers’ health and the environment, and structural failure to adhere to workers’ rights. The company said in its policy that it will not enter new business relationships with suppliers who violate any of these terms, but that it reserves the right to assess violations by current suppliers on a case-by-case basis.
The company sells jewelry in 100 countries through 7,000 points of sale, and employs 26,000 worldwide.