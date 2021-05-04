Sales of its mRNA vaccine are likely to eclipse Humira, the rheumatoid arthritis drug manufactured by AbbVie, with annual revenue around $20 billion, currently the world’s top seller. Pfizer had $3.5 billion in coronavirus vaccine sales in the first quarter.
Pfizer, which is in partnership with Germany’s BioNTech for vaccine development and sales, has said it expects to manufacture 2.5 billion doses of the two-shot vaccine in 2021. It has agreements to sell 300 million to the United States by late summer.
The company is working on creating seasonal flu shots using the same mRNA lipid nanoparticle technology, which has vaulted from lab benches and a single drug for rare disease a year ago into the most effective vaccine that is in demand worldwide.
“Pfizer has emerged as a leader in mRNA development, and we are exploring a wide range of opportunities for the technology,” chief executive Albert Bourla said Tuesday in a conference call for investors. Without disclosing specifics, he said the company is working on other vaccines for infectious diseases as well as creating a research pipeline for therapeutics for cancer and genetic diseases.
Pfizer and Moderna, its rival in the mRNA coronavirus vaccine business, have said they intend to make a profit on vaccine sales during the pandemic. Both of the vaccines have proven that mRNA can be used to develop and manufacture a vaccine in as little as six months.
More traditional vaccines manufactured by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have suffered from delays and manufacturing stumbles, including a cross-contamination episode at a Baltimore plant of biodefense contractor Emergent BioSolutions. AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have said they do not intend to profit from their vaccines during the pandemic.