Buyers who want to live in the trendy Petworth neighborhood of Northwest D.C. near a Metro station, shops and restaurants, may want to consider looking just north of Petworth near Georgia Avenue in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.
For example, the condo at 5551 Illinois Ave. NW, No. 202, is priced at $375,000. Monthly condo association dues are $331, and annual property taxes are $2,820.
Built in 1920, the 742-square-foot condo has an open floor plan with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The building, named the Petworth, and this condo unit have been remodeled. Updates include hardwood floors throughout the unit, large windows, granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, window blinds, two ceiling fans and a washer and dryer. The second bedroom has extra storage space.
Only on-street parking is available.
The neighborhood has a Walk Score rating of 89 out of 100, which means you can accomplish errands on foot. Residents are close to Georgia Avenue for Metrobus access and 1.4 miles from the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station.
Assigned schools include Truesdell Elementary, MacFarland Middle and Roosevelt High. The elementary school is rated above average by GreatSchools.org compared with other schools in D.C. The middle and high schools are rated below average.
For more information, contact real estate agent Sonia Ruiz with Solutions Realty Group at 703-408-2980.
