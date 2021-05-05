For example, if an owner abandons a property, does not pay the real estate taxes, does not make any claim of ownership for the home, never visits the home and does not maintain or pay for the maintenance of the home, some states allow third parties to claim ownership of the home after seven or up to 21 years, but only if that third party lives in the home, pays for the taxes and upkeep of the home, and has evidence to prove that the owner has had no contact with the home for the required time period.