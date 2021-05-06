“With investors ebullient on expectations for a strong rebound, it is important to closely monitor risks to the system and ensure the financial system is resilient,” Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in a statement accompanying Thursday’s report.
The semiannual report comes as the economy shows many signs of a rebound. The economy grew 1.6 percent in the first three months of the year, bolstered by rising coronavirus vaccinations and massive federal stimulus spending. Weekly jobless claims hit a pandemic-era low for the fourth consecutive week.
But the sunnier outlook comes with its wrinkles. Some of the 8.4 million jobs lost during the pandemic are just starting to come back. Many Americans who do not hold investments have not benefited from the stock market’s steady climb. And some analysts fear that soaring asset prices and home values reflect risky investments that cannot be sustained for long.
“Should risk appetite decline from elevated levels, a broad range of asset prices could be vulnerable to large and sudden declines, which can lead to broader stress to the financial system," the report said.
The report said banks have stayed well-capitalized through the covid crisis. Yet events from the past few months highlight a need for greater transparency within the financial system, including for hedge funds and other financial entities with the power to roil Wall Street.
In March, for example, the private investment firm Archegos Capital Management collapsed, sending waves through large banks including Credit Suisse.
“The Archegos event illustrates the limited visibility into hedge fund exposures and serves as a reminder that available measures of hedge fund leverage may not be capturing important risks,” Brainard wrote.
Also this year, GameStop was transformed from a struggling mall retailer to a stock market marvel that rallied an online horde to take on Wall Street. Novice traders on the Reddit forum WallStreetBets raked in billions of dollars as short-selling hedge funds lost out on their bets that the stock would crater.
But that joyride and GameStop’s volatile stock price prompted Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to meet with top financial regulators, including those from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Reserve, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Many economists are also eyeing the housing market, saying that high demand is colliding with short supply in a way that is dangerously inflating prices. Home prices grew 7.7 percent last year, according to the Fed’s report — high by historical standards.
The surging demand has driven up prices for lumber and other commodities, bleeding into concerns among economists and in Washington about near-term inflation.
In a news conference last week, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said he is not seeing the kinds of bad lending practices or mortgages that led to the global financial crisis. But Powell acknowledged that “it is not an unalloyed good to have prices going up this much."
“There’s no question, though, that housing prices are going up, and so we’re watching that carefully,” Powell said.
The Fed’s last financial stability report, released in November 2020, pointed to high uncertainty around the pandemic, vaccinations and the country’s broader economic recovery. In the six months since, shots in arms, stimulus spending and more optimism for the future have allayed some of those fears.
At the same time, the report said that a worsening of the pandemic worldwide could still stress the global financial system and emerging economies. Financial strain around the world could exacerbate more domestic concerns and “pose additional risks to the U.S. financial system,” the report said.