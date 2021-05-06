In agreeing with advocates and liberal Democrats to back global patent waivers, the president is trying to correct a worldwide imbalance in availability of coronavirus vaccine. Rich countries have snapped up the majority of supply, and poor countries are at the back of the line. The populations of some poor nations are not expected to be substantially vaccinated until 2023. Biden has been inhibited in sending larger direct shipments to disadvantaged populations because of concerns about a domestic political backlash.