Signs of an economic rebound are abundant: Hunger, which has hovered near historic highs for much of the pandemic, is dropping. The number of families behind on rent fell by more than 2 million in March. The S&P 500 has notched at least 21 records since President Biden took office, the most seen by any president in his first 100 days since John F. Kennedy. Business optimism is bouncing back in the manufacturing and service sectors. Consumer confidence and retail sales have soared.
“As more Americans become fully vaccinated and emerge by varying degrees from more than a year of pandemic lockdowns, the economy is surging strongly. Stimulus payments flowing into bank accounts are helping to fuel the boom,” Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com, said in comments emailed to The Post.
This time last year, more than 2.7 million Americans were applying for initial unemployment benefits, and the national unemployment rate was between 15 and 20 percent.
But the rebound has cascaded unevenly through the economy, in a recovery many economists refer to as “K-shaped” because of the diverging prospects for rich and poor Americans. Poverty rose to 11.7 percent in March, the highest level of the pandemic according to research from the University of Chicago and University of Notre Dame, with children and women hit the hardest by the spike.
Women would need nearly 15 straight months of job gains at last month’s level to recover the more than 4.6 million net jobs they have lost since February 2020, according to the National Women’s Law Center. Those who are employed are experiencing greater burnout and feeling more pressure at work, according to data from McKinsey.
Economists are looking toward Friday’s monthly jobs report for a fuller employment picture. ADP’s Wednesday private payroll report showed gains of about 742,000 positions from March to April.
Employers are believed to have recovered nearly a million jobs across the board in April after gaining more than 900,000 the previous month That would put the national unemployment rate in the “high five percent range,” Hamrick said, a level not seen since late 2014.
But vaccinations, a key engine for the recovery, have been slowing. More than 107.3 million Americans are fully vaccinated, according to data tracked by the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Biden announced a new vaccination goal on Tuesday, saying he wants 70 percent of adults to have had at least one dose by July 4.
Even with major gains in the labor market, there’s still a long way to go before employment reaches pre-pandemic levels. More than 16 million Americans were drawing unemployment benefits across all programs in April. In 2019, average weekly initial claims hovered around 218,000.