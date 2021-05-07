The U.S. economy added a robust 916,000 jobs in March, edging the unemployment rate down to 6 percent. The labor market has improved since the coronavirus pandemic ravaged numerous industries last year, but it remains millions of jobs short of where it was before the outbreak began in early 2020. The April jobs report will give further clues as to whether the hiring trend has continued or is slowing in any way. It could also show whether companies are paying higher wages than in recent months.