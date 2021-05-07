People coming out of forbearance have a number of options. If they can afford an increase in payment, a repayment plan would allow them to spread missed payments over a specified number of months, added to their regular mortgage, Goodman pointed out. If the borrower can afford only their old payment, a deferral might be the right answer, in which the delinquent balance is added to the back end of the loan. The past-due payments would effectively extend the term of the loan. If those options don’t work, borrowers might qualify for a loan modification, which would lower their monthly mortgage payment if they’re back to work but their income significantly dropped.