Whatever their feelings, it appears unlikely they will affect the show. Despite another report in Page Six citing a historical precedent that allows cast members not to perform if they don’t like the host, there is no indication that will happen. Cast boycotts are rare. One of the more famous incidents came when star Nora Dunn boycotted the shock-comic Andrew Dice Clay to protest his misogyny. That happened more than 30 years ago. Dunn did not return to the show the following season.