The decision to bring Musk onto the Studio 8H stage evoked irritation in some cast members that they couldn’t hide. Longtime performer Aidy Bryant posted a quote from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to her Instagram page that “the 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people. Let me repeat that, because it is almost too absurd to believe: The 50 wealthiest people in this country own more wealth than some 165 MILLION Americans.”