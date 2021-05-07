Many of those changes have certain mailing stakeholders up in arms. Unions are furious about the plant consolidations. The moves are not layoffs, but job relocations. For workers in Cape Girardeau, Mo., for example, whose plant is merging to St. Louis, they are not losing their job. Their job is simply moving 120 miles away. They have to choose if they want to move to St. Louis, find another Postal Service job nearby or leave the agency altogether.