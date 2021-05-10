President Biden pushed to raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour — $15,080 a year, before taxes — to $15 an hour, after a more than ten year gap raising the minimum wage, but the idea was shelved due to procedural rules in the Senate. Many of the companies complaining about worker shortages pay below this threshold, usually at levels below what advocates consider “a living wage” — the amount it takes to live and raise a family in many areas of the country.