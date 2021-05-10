Some 5,500 miles of Colonial pipeline moves fuel from Gulf Coast refineries to customers in the southern and eastern United States. It says it transports 45 percent of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, reaching 50 million Americans and several major airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta.
On Sunday night, Colonial Pipeline called maintaining the pipeline’s operational security and getting systems back online were its highest priorities, but it did not provide a timetable for the return to service.
“While our mainlines remain offline, some smaller lateral lines between terminals and delivery points are now operational,” the company said Sunday in a news release. “We are in the process of restoring service to other laterals and will bring our full system back online only when we believe it is safe to do so.”
It’s unlikely the shutdown will translate to major shortages or price increases, but it could have some regional effects in the Southeast if repairs drag on according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy. Panic-buying will “prolong outages and price spikes,” he warned.
“It is true that if the pipeline remains out of service into the early part of next week, roughly Tuesday or so, that some gas stations may run low on gasoline,” De Haan said in commentary Sunday. “Tank farms that take the gasoline from the pipeline are likely starting to see supply run low, so it is vital that motorists do not overwhelm the system by filling their tanks.”
Repairs taking a week or so would hamper oil production in the East, according to analysis by Roger Read, a securities analyst at Wells Fargo. After more than 10 days disruption, “Expect significant fuel shortages in the interior Southeast of the U.S.” Read said in a Sunday research note.
In 2016, gas prices in Georgia soared 30 cents when a major leak forced the Colonial Pipeline offline for more than 10 days, Reuters reported.
The Colonial Pipeline attackers used ransomware, which locks up computer systems — usually by encrypting data — while hackers demanded payment to free up the system. Such attacks have become a global scourge, impacting banks, hospitals, universities and municipalities in recent years. Almost 2,400 organizations in the United States were victimized last year alone, one security firm reported. But the attackers are increasingly targeting industrial sectors because these firms are more willing to pay up to regain control of their systems, experts say.
DarkSide, the Eastern European-based criminal gang suspected of carrying out the attack, said in a notice that its motivation was purely financial. Cybersecurity researchers believe that DarkSide operates mostly out of Russia, which U.S. officials and cybersecurity experts have accused of harboring cyber criminals
“Our goal is to make money and not creating problems for society,” the message said. “From today we introduce moderation and check each company that our partners want to encrypt to avoid social consequences in the future.”
Last year, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned pipeline operators about the threat of ransomware. CISA responded to a ransomware attack on a natural gas compression facility in which the attacker gained access to the corporate network and then pivoted to the operational network, where it encrypted on various devices. As a result, the firm shut down operations for about two days, CISA said.