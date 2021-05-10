Of course, your parents have credit card debt as well. If they die with credit card debt and do not have enough assets to pay off the debt, the debt will die with them. But if they own a house at the time of death and there is equity in the property, the creditor will expect the estate to liquidate the assets and pay off the debt. If your sister wants to stay in the property, at that point in time, she could take over the property, make the monthly mortgage payments and find a way to pay off the credit card debt separately. Or, if you have cash and your sisters do not, you could pay off your parents’ credit cards.