It also came up during his opening monologue, when he confirmed to his mom’s playful dismay that she was getting Dogecoin for Mother’s Day.
Before Musk’s appearance Saturday, Dogecoin had been trading at about 65 cents. It fell abruptly just after midnight and continued to slide to a low of 44 cents early Sunday.
Dogecoin had surged last week — topping 70 cents for the first time — which Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at the currency data and analytics company Oanda, attributed to the buzz surrounding Musk’s hosting gig. “Musk will undoubtedly have a sketch on cryptocurrencies that will probably go viral for days and further motivate his army of followers to try to send Dogecoin to the moon,” he wrote.
But the Tesla and SpaceX chief’s Dogecoin references seemed to have had the opposite effect.
Yet even with the recent plunge, Dogecoin is still up 10,000 percent in 2021. It is now among the four most valuable cryptocurrencies by market cap, collectively worth more than corporate giants like Ford, Kraft Heinz and Marriott, at about $65 billion.
Throughout the year, Musk has been vocal in his praise of Dogecoin, with his pronouncements often coinciding with price surges. Last month, Musk tweeted: “The Dogefather SNL May 8.”
On Sunday evening, Musk continued his Doge-evangelism, tweeting details about SpaceX’s “DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon” scheduled for early next year. SpaceX, on a Falcon 9 rocket, plans to deliver a 40 kilogram satellite from Geometric Energy Corporation, which will finance the mission using Dogecoin.
“To the mooooonnn!!” Musk tweeted, alongside a YouTube link of a meme-inspired Dogecoin song.
By Monday morning Dogecoin was trading at just under 50 cents.