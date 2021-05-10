For example, for buyers who long to enjoy the mix of recreational amenities and walkability of Reston, Va., a one-bedroom unit in the Oak Park Condo is available for $309,000. That compares with the median sales price in Fairfax County of $590,400, according to Bright MLS.
The monthly condo fee of $374 includes access to the community clubhouse, a fitness center, meeting room and swimming pool. In addition, homeowners must pay a temporary monthly special assessment fee of $139 until 2025. The condo was initially listed at $325,000. Annual property taxes are $3,130.
The Oak Park condo at 12005 Taliesin Place #34 is located within blocks of the shops and restaurants of Reston Town Center and about two miles from the Wiehle Metro station. The Reston Town Center station, part of Phase 2 of the Silver Line to Dulles International Airport, is expected to open in early 2022.
Located on the top floor, the 934-square-foot condo includes one bedroom and one bathroom. The condo, which was built in 1993, includes vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, a large loft that works as a home office or guest space, a gas fireplace in the living room and a balcony. The bedroom has a walk-in closet, and there are several more closets including two on the loft level. The building has a new roof and new windows that were installed in 2018-2019. The kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances, including a new dishwasher. The water heater was replaced in 2020, and the unit includes a washer and dryer set purchased in 2019. The community includes a parking lot with unassigned spaces.
Assigned schools include Lake Anne Elementary, Langston Hughes Middle and South Lakes High. All three schools are rated below average compared with other schools in Virginia by GreatSchools.org.
