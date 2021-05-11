Big Tech sparked the sell-off, with Apple retreating more than 1 percent and Google off 0.8 percent. Tesla fell sharply before recovering somewhat, and was down about 1.6 percent by midday.
“After a banner tech earnings season led by Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and other tech stalwarts these stocks sold off hard as multiples compress and the bulls are starting to throw in the white towel on inflation jitters,” Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, wrote in an email to The Post. “The tech bears are saying inflation is looming and the WFH trade is done with rotation fears crushing tech stocks, which we believe creates a long term buying opportunity rather than a time to panic.”