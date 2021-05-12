As of Wednesday, governors in North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Florida had declared states of emergency and taken steps to relax fuel transport rules to ease pain at the pump. But the run on gas stations is colliding with a shortage of truck drivers, compounding the logistical challenges as states try to fill in for the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies 45 percent of the East Coast’s fuel.
The Colonial Pipeline system shut down Friday after hackers thought to be based in the former Soviet Union infiltrated servers and encrypted its data, demanding a fee to restore access.
Here’s what to know:
Colonial Pipeline reports progress, says it has delivered nearly 1 million barrels
Colonial Pipeline has brought parts of its fuel system back into operation, according to a statement posted on its website Tuesday evening.
The Alpharetta, Ga.-based company, which was the target of a cyberattack last week, said it delivered about 967,000 barrels to various markets, including Atlanta; Belton and Spartanburg, S.C.; Charlotte and Greensboro, N.C.; Baltimore; and Woodbury and Linden, N.J.
The company said it has taken delivery of an additional 2 million barrels from refineries in anticipation of a restart.
“Consistent with our safety policies and regulatory requirements, Colonial has increased aerial patrols of our pipeline right of way and deployed more than 50 personnel to walk and drive [about] 5,000 miles of pipeline each day,” the company said.
Average gas price cracks $3 a gallon for first time since 2014
Panic-buying in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack has jacked up gasoline demand and pushed prices to a six-year high, with the national average for a gallon of gas surpassing $3 for the first time since 2014, according to AAA.
In 2020, prices peaked at $2.60 per gallon before the pandemic took hold. Analysts had expected gas prices to creep up throughout the year as pandemic restrictions loosened and widespread vaccinations got Americans back on the road.
“While this is not a milestone anyone wants to celebrate, it’s a sign that things are slowly returning to normal,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said Wednesday in a statement. “In this case, rising gas prices are a sign Americans are getting back out into the world.”
The short-term pressure on gas prices is coming from shortages in the Southeast as drivers rush to stock up while the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies about 45 percent of gas on the East Coast, is out of service. Governors across the Southeast have used executive orders to put protections against price-gouging in place while the pipeline is brought back online.
On Wednesday, a BP station in Richmond was charging $6.99 a gallon.
The Biden administration has taken a number of actions to ease pain at the pump in the aftermath of the hack.
Earlier this week, the Department of Transportation issued exemptions to add flexibility for drivers hauling fuel to 18 Eastern states, allowing them to drive longer shifts and carry overweight loads. The Environmental Protection Agency temporarily waived environmental requirements to allow retailers in 12 states and D.C. to sell gasoline that would not normally meet regulatory standards through the end of the month.
Some Republicans call for increased energy independence
Responding to news of gas stations becoming overwhelmed amid the Colonial Pipeline hack, some Republicans blasted the Biden administration’s actions on oil and drilling.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in a Tuesday tweet that the situation “shows that we need more American energy to fuel our economy, not less.”
“But the Biden Administration has already canceled the Keystone Pipeline and paused oil and gas drilling,” he wrote, “leaving our energy supply more vulnerable to attacks.”
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) made similar comments during a Tuesday appearance on Fox Business, criticizing the president for revoking the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline. The controversial project would have carried Canadian crude oil to the Texas Gulf Coast.
“Under President Trump’s administration, we were less dependent on foreign sources of energy,” she said. “Under the Biden administration, well, he’s reversing that policy, and we’re seeing the effects of that today.”
Virginia under state of emergency because of fuel shortages
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to a cyberattack affecting operations of the Colonial Pipeline, a key source of fuel for much of the East Coast.
Some pipeline operations are beginning to be restored after a temporary shutdown, and the company says it hopes to be largely back in business by the end of the week. But anxious motorists rushing to fill up tanks have led to shortages, and a small percentage of stations in Virginia, Georgia and other states have been left with no gas to sell, industry analysts said.
“If prolonged, the pipeline closure will result in gasoline supply disruptions to various retailers throughout the Commonwealth, since the pipeline is the primary source of gasoline to many Virginia retailers,” Northam’s order read.
The emergency declaration is set to last a month, unless it is canceled or extended.
Panic-buying is a self-fulfilling prophecy, analysts say
As drivers across the Southeast flock to gas stations to stock up in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline hack, they’re fueling panic and creating unnecessary scarcity, experts say.
By Wednesday morning, panicked drivers had drained pumps at more than 60 percent of the stations in metropolitan Atlanta and Norfolk, and more than 70 percent in Charlotte and Raleigh. Nationwide, fuel demand is up more than 10 percent compared with a week ago, according to Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan. In the most deeply affected states, demand has soared more than 40 percent.
Pavel Molchanov, an energy analyst at Raymond James, called the situation a “textbook example of a self-fulfilling prophecy.”
“Some people hear a rumor or a news story about individual instances of fuel stations running out, they rush to buy extra fuel (perhaps more than they need), and the aggregate result is that this panic-buying ends up creating the very shortage which people fear,” Molchanov said in an email to The Washington Post.
“This is reminiscent of how supermarkets were running short on toilet paper, etc. in the earliest days of the covid pandemic in the spring of 2020 — same underlying issue of consumer psychology.”
In a briefing Tuesday in Washington, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the Southeast could expect a “crunch” that will take several days to alleviate, but she cautioned that there is “no cause” for hoarding gas.
“We have gasoline,” Granholm said during a White House briefing. “We just have to get it to the right places. And that’s why I think the next couple of days will be challenging.”
Granholm said Colonial Pipeline officials had told her that a decision on a “full restart” could come as soon as Wednesday evening.
Federal government issues waivers for transporting, using fuel to address shortage
White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced a series of waivers issued today by federal agencies overseeing the use and transport of fuel, given the shortage and declared state of emergency in a growing number of states.
The U.S. Department of Transportation will waive weight requirements for 10 states to use interstate highways to transport gasoline and other fuels, under emergency declarations, Psaki said. The following states can alleviate shortages by transporting overweight loads: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
The Environmental Protection Agency issued a second emergency fuel waiver today, Psaki said, affecting the fuel standards that can be used in D.C., parts of Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania, and Alabama, Delaware and Georgia, and specific counties in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina. This measure waives the agency’s requirements for low volatility conventional gasoline, which is typically required during the summer to limit pollution, and reformulated gasoline, which the EPA usually bars from blending with other kinds of gasoline.
The Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration also has determined which ships within the Jones Act fleet can be used to carry fuel products within the Gulf of Mexico and up the Eastern Seaboard, Psaki said. The Jones Act is a federal law overseeing maritime commerce that mandates that only ships built, owned and operated by U.S. citizens or permanent residents can transport goods between U.S. ports.
“The Department of Homeland Security stands ready to review any temporary Jones Act waiver requests from companies that demonstrate there is not sufficient capacity on Jones Act-qualified vessels to carry fuel to the affected region,” Psaki said.
Glut of fuel on Gulf Coast is causing a scramble for storage
Rates for oceangoing vessels capable of carrying gasoline and other refined petroleum products have been spiking as Gulf Coast refineries unable to ship through the Colonial Pipeline are looking for floating storage options, Louise Dickson, an oil markets analyst for Rystad Energy, wrote in a note Wednesday.
Alternatively, Dickson said, several Gulf Coast refineries are analyzing whether they should cut back production if the pipeline is not quickly back in action.
Although the Biden administration is considering whether to waive the Jones Act and allow foreign-flagged ships to take gasoline from the Gulf Coast to Eastern ports, Dickson notes that waterborne transport poses its own challenges: It’s slower and more expensive than using a pipeline.
“There could be a similar constraint on the transport of oil products by road — the Covid-19 crisis resulted in many oil-truck drivers losing their jobs, so there could be a shortage of qualified labor to deliver gasoline to places like Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee,” she wrote.
If the United States seeks to ship fuel in from Europe, time is again an issue: Analysts who follow the tanker trade say that it takes nearly two weeks to load a ship, sail across the ocean and discharge.