For months, the Biden administration and Federal Reserve have waved off fears that price increases will spiral into out-of-control inflation. But it’s a big bet. As prices rise on everything from lumber to used cars, policymakers and economists are navigating unusual terrain. The Fed, for its part, says it won’t raise interest rates until it sees major progress in the labor market, which is still down more than 8 million jobs.
Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell and White House officials argue that price bumps will be temporary and won’t pulse through the whole economy. They say that as people start shopping or eating out more frequently, backlogged supply chains will force businesses to raise prices. In other pockets of the economy, price tags for medical care, appliances, energy, food and gas have all gone up.
Inflation is typically measured as change from a year earlier. But a year ago, the economy was very different: last April’s inflation figure was unusually low, thanks to the fast-spreading pandemic and the crash in consumer spending that came with it. This April’s number, then, will look unusually high, because it’s relative to the nadir of a once-in-a-generation crisis. Powell says he expects inflation figures to fall in the year to come, as the super-low readings from the pandemic’s early days shift out of the calculation.
Not everyone agrees. Some economists, including Lawrence Summers, a former treasury secretary, warn that major spending from the Biden administration will send the economy into overdrive, triggering dangerous levels of inflation and forcing the Fed to hike rates. Republican lawmakers say rising inflation is a sign that Biden’s stimulus package was needlessly large and that the Fed could be behind the curve if inflation escalates and stays high.