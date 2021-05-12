Some of the most significant price increases came from used cars and trucks, which rose 10 percent in April. That’s the largest one-month increase in almost 70 years, accounting for over one-third of the seasonally adjusted rise in prices for all items, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The cost of shelter, airline fares, recreation, motor vehicle insurance and home furnishings also drove April’s overall price climb.
The price index was calculated before the Colonial Pipeline shutdown that sparked fears of gasoline shortages on the Eastern Seaboard, but the index still shows gasoline prices up 49.6 percent from a year earlier. Without the volatile food and energy categories, inflation was up just 3.0 percent.
For months, the Biden administration and Federal Reserve have waved off fears that price increases will spiral into out-of-control inflation. But it’s a big bet. As prices rise on everything from lumber to used cars, policymakers and economists are navigating unusual terrain. The Fed, for its part, says it won’t raise interest rates until it sees major progress in the labor market, which is still down more than 8 million jobs.
Still, the April measures came in above forecasts.
“I was surprised,” Federal Reserve vice chair Richard H. Clarida said Wednesday. “Obviously we have pent-up demand in the economy — it may take some time for supply to move up to the level of demand.”
Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell and White House officials argue that price bumps will be temporary and won’t pulse through the whole economy. They say that as people start shopping or eating out more frequently, backlogged supply chains will force businesses to raise prices.
“We think of bottlenecks as things that, in their nature, will be resolved as workers and businesses adapt and we think of them as not calling for a change in monetary policy since they’re temporary and expected to resolve themselves,” Powell said in a news conference last month.
Inflation is typically measured as change from a year earlier. But a year ago, the economy was very different: April 2020’s inflation figure was unusually low, thanks to the fast-spreading pandemic and the crash in consumer spending that came with it. This April’s number, then, will look unusually high, because it’s relative to the nadir of a once-in-a-generation crisis. Powell says he expects inflation figures to fall in the year to come, as the super-low readings from the pandemic’s early days shift out of the calculation.
Not everyone agrees. Some economists, including Lawrence Summers, a former treasury secretary, warn that major spending from the Biden administration will send the economy into overdrive, triggering dangerous levels of inflation and forcing the Fed to hike rates. Republican lawmakers say rising inflation is a sign that Biden’s stimulus package was needlessly large and that the Fed could be behind the curve if inflation escalates and stays high.