Inflation is typically measured as change from a year earlier. But a year ago, the economy was very different: April 2020’s inflation figure was unusually low, thanks to the fast-spreading pandemic and the crash in consumer spending that came with it. This April’s number, then, will look unusually high, because it’s relative to the nadir of a once-in-a-generation crisis. Powell says he expects inflation figures to fall in the year to come, as the super-low readings from the pandemic’s early days shift out of the calculation.