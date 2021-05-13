“Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period,” according to a company statement.
Despite warnings from government officials and experts, panicked drivers have flocked to pumps all over the Eastern U.S., draining more than 12,000 stations, including many that would not otherwise have been affected by the pipeline hack. The heightened demand also pushed the national average price for a gallon of gas to $3.02 on Thursday, its highest level since 2014 according to AAA.
Some signs of improvement surfaced overnight in Atlanta, Charlotte and Raleigh, which were among the hardest-hit metro area. But as of Thursday morning more than 70 percent of stations in North Carolina remained dry, and states as far as Delaware and Kentucky were feeling the artificial crunch, according to Patrick De Haan, head oil analyst at GasBuddy. The panic has driven U.S. gas demand up more than 11 percent week-to-date, De Haan tweeted.
On Wednesday, President Biden signed an executive order aimed at shoring up the federal government’s digital defenses, to guard against future attacks like the one that tied up Colonial Pipeline.