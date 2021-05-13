What’s more, the attention can help a studio land Oscars from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which votes on its awards after the Golden Globes airs. In six of the past 10 years, the winner of either the Golden Globes award for best motion picture-drama or best motion picture-comedy/musical, the top two film prizes, has gone on to win the best-picture Oscar. This is not because the HFPA and academy membership overlap — they don’t — but because many academy members are watching the show and taking note of the winners.