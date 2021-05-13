Apartment amenities will include a fitness center, lounge, co-working spaces, dog-washing station, bike room and a multipurpose room next to a landscaped roof terrace. The development will have 34 spaces in a parking lot. Nine of the units will be set aside for households making up to 60 percent of area median income. Area median income is $126,000 for a household of four.
Residents at 1400 Montana Ave. will be less than one mile from the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station and the Rhode Island Avenue shopping center. In addition, the Brookland Metro station and the shops and restaurants in Brookland, such as Barnes & Noble and Busboys & Poets, are more than one mile from the new apartments.
The RIA development, when complete, is expected to include 1,800 residential units and as much as 181,000-square-feet of commercial space to include a grocery store, park and public plaza. That project will be done in phases over the next several years.
For more information and updates on the apartments, visit www.midcitydev.com and https://riadc.com/
