“It’s collectibles vs. commodities. That’s what we’re facing right now,” said one collector, who goes by the name Kyle and runs the “Wax Museum” basketball card podcast. Like many collectors, he prefers to shield his identity to avoid online harassment from other collectors. “That’s been the new wave during the pandemic. There’s a lot of nostalgia with cards, but people see the sales. They think they like the cards — maybe they have a past connection to them — but they really see the money. It’s more interesting than the stock market,” he said.