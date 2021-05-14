Consumers continued feeling that shortage Friday. Nearly 9 in 10 gasoline stations in D.C. were shuttered as of 6:30 a.m., according to tracking service GasBuddy, and nearly 7 in 10 in North Carolina were closed.
Of the 15 states, plus D.C., affected by the outage, more than 50 percent of service stations in five of them — the District, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia — lacked fuel. At least 30 percent of fueling stops in Maryland, Tennessee and Florida were without gas. Supply issues in Alabama, Mississippi, West Virginia, Kentucky, New Jersey, Delaware, Louisiana and Texas were nearly resolved.
“The restart of the pipeline is very positive news for motorists,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said in a statement Thursday. “While impact won’t be seen immediately and motorists in affected areas can expect to see a few more days of limited fuel supply, relief is coming. Station pumps will be full of fuel in several days. This is an especially good update ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.”
The issues sent gas prices rising for the sixth straight day, according to GasBuddy. The average national price of a gallon of regular gasoline rose to $3.05. Prices in parts of the Southeast, though, remained the lowest in the nation, AAA reported. Gasoline from Texas to Alabama traded for $2.80 cents or less; North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia saw prices closer to $2.90.
Consumers in Georgia and Maryland absorbed the highest price hikes, according to AAA, with prices at $3 per gallon. High fuel costs on the West Coast — gas in California sold for $4.12 a gallon — drove up the national average.