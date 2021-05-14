Consumers continued feeling that pinch on Friday. Nearly 9 in 10 gasoline stations in Washington, D.C., were out of fuel as of 6:30 a.m., according to tracking service GasBuddy, and nearly 7 in 10 in North Carolina were cleaned out.
Of the 15 states, plus the District, affected by the outage, more than 50 percent of service stations in five of them — the District, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia — lacked fuel. At least 30 percent of fueling stops in Maryland, Tennessee and Florida also were without gas. Supply issues in Alabama, Mississippi, West Virginia, Kentucky, New Jersey, Delaware, Louisiana and Texas were nearly resolved.
“The restart of the pipeline is very positive news for motorists,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said in a statement Thursday. “While impact won’t be seen immediately and motorists in affected areas can expect to see a few more days of limited fuel supply, relief is coming. Station pumps will be full of fuel in several days. This is an especially good update ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.”
Demand sent gas prices rising for the sixth straight day. The average national price of a gallon of regular gasoline rose to $3.05. Prices in parts of the Southeast, though, remained the lowest in the nation, AAA reported. Gasoline from Texas to Alabama traded for $2.80 cents or less; North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia saw prices closer to $2.90.
Consumers in Georgia and Maryland absorbed the biggest jumps, according to AAA, with prices at $3 per gallon. High fuel costs on the West Coast — gas in California sold for $4.12 a gallon — drove up the national average.
The Biden administration scrambled to cope both with the fuel shortages and supply-chain vulnerabilities exposed by the ransomware attack. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a waivers for the Jones Act, which requires goods transported between U.S. ports to be carried by American flagged and crewed ships, for two oil refiners Wednesday and Thursday in a bid to send more gasoline to the parched Southeast.
“This decision was made after careful consideration and consultation with interagency partners across the federal government as part of the whole-of-government response President Biden directed to address the impacts of the Colonial Pipeline shut down,” a department spokesperson said in a statement.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday called the ransomware attack a “wake-up call” that raises questions about whether the nation’s laws and political system are prepared for what he called “the cyber era.” And Biden touted a new Justice Department task force to go after DarkSide, a hacker group that infiltrated Colonial Pipeline’s servers and said it would not relinquish control without a ransom.
“This is a whole-of-government response to get more fuel more quickly to where it’s needed and to limit the pain being felt by American customers,” Biden said Thursday after summarizing the steps he had taken, such as enabling truck drivers to work more hours and deliver greater quantities of gas as the pipeline raced to get back in service.
It was unclear how Colonial was able to regain control of its system so that it could restart its pipeline. On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Colonial didn’t have a plan to pay a ransom to DarkSide to decrypt data files, but on Thursday several other news outlets reported that Colonial did pay to unlock its data.
The incident’s economic ripple effects were stark and sweeping, as the pipeline crisis was compounded by a man-made shortage driven by panic buying. Despite warnings from government officials and experts, drivers drained more than 17,000 stations throughout the Southeast, including many that would not otherwise have been affected by the pipeline hack.
The demand crunch, though, showed signs of abating. Gasoline demand Thursday fell 7 percent from the prior week, potentially a sign that drivers had stopped hoarding fuel and had been able to fill their tanks, Patrick De Haan, oil analyst for GasBuddy, wrote on Twitter.
Aaron Gregg, Sean Sullivan, Stephanie Hunt, Brittany Shammas and Taylor Telford contributed to this report.