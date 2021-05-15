Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics paints a picture of a highly competitive market for local, short-haul truck drivers. The industry completely recovered jobs lost in the recession at the end of 2020, and since November, wages are up 4.6 percent, indicating employers are locked in intense competition for scarce workers. Those figures go through March, the most recent month for which data is available at this level of detail. The market doesn’t yet appear as tight in other parts of the trucking industry, but there are signs it may be heating up.