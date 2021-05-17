Buyers looking to spend under $400,000 can find single-family homes, townhouses and condos in Prince George’s County. For example, the townhouse at 10243 Campus Way S #52 in Upper Marlboro is priced at $275,000. Monthly homeowner association dues are $190, and annual property taxes are $3,052. The community includes a swimming pool.
Built in 1973, this three-level townhouse has 1,752 square feet and hardwood floors in the kitchen, living room and dining room. The main level includes an open floor plan with a balcony off the living and dining area, a powder room and an updated kitchen with new appliances.
Upstairs are three bedrooms and two updated bathrooms. The basement level is fully finished with a family room that includes a sliding-glass door to the backyard. The laundry room is in the basement. The townhouse comes with two assigned parking spaces.
Shops and restaurants including Costco, Target and Wegmans are located within three to four miles from the townhouse complex. The Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex is less than four miles away, and the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center is about seven miles from the house.
Assigned schools include Lake Arbor Elementary, Ernest Everett Just Middle and Largo High. The elementary and high schools are rated below average compared with other schools in Maryland by GreatSchools.org, while the middle school is rated average.
For more photos, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Erika Williams with Keller Williams Preferred Properties at 301-801-4399.
Read more in Real Estate: