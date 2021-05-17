Over the years, the topic of using attorneys in real estate closings has been a hot-button issue for many of our readers. Sam practices real estate law in the greater Chicago area, and the custom there is for buyers and sellers of real estate to hire an attorney to help them out. But, through his decades of practice, Sam has also represented quite a number of people who come from states where attorneys are not typically used to close residential transactions. He has yet to find a single client who didn’t appreciate having the assistance of an attorney vs. going it without representation.