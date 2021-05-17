Whether you opt for an in-person or virtual tour, you’ll also need to decide if you want to take the tour individually or together. You may choose to take individual tours in the beginning to accommodate schedules and keep the process moving, but when you get down to the final two or three choices, it’s helpful to take the final tour together so you can be sure to address any lingering questions or concerns. These experiences will also help prepare you for living together and spark important conversations. For example, one roommate might be willing to pay more in rent because one of the bedrooms is larger than the others.