Adults 20 to 49 were more than five times more likely than older age groups to report losing money on cryptocurrency investment scams, the FTC said. People in their 20s and 30s lost more money to investment scams than any other form of fraud, and more than half of their losses were the result of crypto cons. Although people 50 and older were far less likely to report losing money on cryptocurrency scams, their losses were higher — a median of $3,250.