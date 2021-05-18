The refinance must save the borrowers at least $50 on their monthly mortgage payment and reduce their mortgage interest rate by at least 50 basis points. One basis point equals 0.01 percent, so 50 basis points would be a one-half of 1 percent change in the interest rate. Borrowers may be eligible for an appraisal waiver. If not, the lender can provide a maximum appraisal credit of $500 to the borrowers. The lender will be reimbursed for this by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. An adverse market refinance fee, which is typically charged to borrowers with a loan balance at or below $300,000, will also be waived.