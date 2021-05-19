Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, reported service disruptions Wednesday morning. An error screen displayed when web users travel to the homepage. Customers reported that they were unable to log in, see their balances or trade their tokens, the company said.
“We’re seeing some issues on Coinbase and Coinbase Pro and we’re aware some features may not be functioning completely normal," the company said in a tweet from its support account. "We’re investigating what’s going on right now, and as soon as we know more we’ll let you know.”
“What is causing this violent sell-off? Take your pick!” said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group, a wealth management firm. Bahnsen pointed to a confluence of factors and negative headlines that may have triggered the massive sell off. One possible factor was billionaire executive Elon Musk saying that his company Tesla would no longer except bitcoin as payment for its vehicles and that the company may have already sold its bitcoin holdings. Another factor could be the renewed fears of ransom-taking criminals using cryptocurrency to carry out their plans. What’s more, Chinese officials signaled they would crackdown on financial institutions that offer services tied to cryptocurrencies, Bahnsen said, pouring water on the whole concept.
"But at the end of the day, it drops like this for the same reason it previously skyrocketed the way it did – it is primarily held by rank speculators who lack a thesis for ownership rooted in fundamentals or reality or some definition of value. Speculation cuts both ways, and reflects weak hands when things turn south.”
Cryptocurrency scams rose 1,000 percent in the past year and cost consumers at least $80 million, FTC says
The mood on some trading forums reflected a mix of resilience and frustration. “I firmly believe this. I’ll repeat it: you haven’t earned anything and you haven’t lost anything until you sell," said one user on Reddit. Another, wrote: “I Bought The Dip: And Other Affirmations You Can Say to Center Yourself Right Now.”
As of Wednesday morning Bitcoin stood at roughly $34,000, its value cut drastically from an all time high of about 65,000, set last month.