The disclosures raised new questions about oversight of Emergent’s operations by the Trump administration and Johnson & Johnson. The documents show both were aware of serious risks of failure at the plant in June 2020, months before vaccine manufacturing began.
While Emergent has received most of the blame for the manufacturing crisis, the documents show that Johnson & Johnson was aware of serious risks of contamination at the plant. It conducted a virtual audit of the facility over multiple days in June 2020. The audit report cited mold, inadequate gowning and wipe-down procedures, and ``deficient'' contamination-control measures.
“The site virus contamination control strategy is deficient,” the Johnson & Johnson audit report said. “There is not a formal Bayview contamination control strategy for the site.”
Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Johnson & Johnson relied on Emergent as its only domestic manufacturer of coronavirus vaccine. The manufacturing shutdown at Emergent, triggered by a cross-contamination incident with the AstraZeneca vaccine in March and a subsequent Food and Drug Administration inspection that found a multitude of problems, has cut off supply in the United States of the single-shot vaccine.
Another report in June 2020 performed for the Trump administration by a consultant said Emergent’s vaccine operations were put at significant risk by the need to rapidly add new workers and cited a lower-level risk associated with Emergent’s ``outdated'' facilities.
Rep. James E. Clyburn, chairman of the select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis, and Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, launched an investigation April 19 and invited Emergent’s CEO, Robert G. Kramer, and founder and executive chairman, Fuad El-Hibri, to testify.
Kramer was expected to explain to the committee how Emergent has responded to the crisis at the plant and how it is working with the FDA to get operations back on track.
Emergent suspended production of the vaccine at the plant on April 19 at the request of the FDA and still lacks FDA manufacturing certification that would allow production to resume.
In March, Emergent ruined enough vaccine for 15 million doses in a cross-contamination incident with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was being made in the same Baltimore facility and has since been removed in response to the problems. A scathing FDA inspection report last month cited unsanitary conditions at the plant and a lack of adherence to basic protocols intended to prevent contamination of the vaccine.
Weeks before, in January and February, Kramer sold $10 million of company stock, a move that has been cited in a shareholder lawsuit filed this month contending the company misled investors by not publicly disclosing problems at the facility. Emergent stock has lost more than half its value since February.
The Biden administration stopped shipping doses to states this week as new supplies ran dry. The 10 million shots administered in the United States to date have been imported from a Johnson & Johnson plant in the Netherlands.
As a federal contractor specializing in biodefense and emergency response, Emergent’s 2020 financial success was fueled in large part by a burst of federal spending to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
It received $628 million in a June 2020 federal contract from the Trump administration to upgrade and reserve capacity for government priorities. It also signed vaccine manufacturing agreements with Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca as those companies raced to develop and produce vaccines to fulfill government orders.
Two months before the Trump administration awarded the upgrade contract, an FDA inspector had found that employees at Emergent had not been properly trained, records were not adequately secured, established testing procedures were not being followed, and a measure intended to “prevent contamination or mix-ups” was deficient.
The staff report released Wednesday also raised questions about the role of a senior Trump official who oversaw $650 million in vaccine-related government contract awards for Emergent. Former assistant secretary of health and human services Robert P. Kadlec had previously served as a consultant for Emergent from 2012 to 2015, earning at least $360,000 in fees, the staff report said.
“Multiple inspections and audits conducted in 2020 warned of serious quality control issues at Emergent’s Bayview facility,'' the committee staff report stated. “However, documents show that Dr. Kadlec, then-Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, requested in August 2020 that Emergent’s contract receive a `priority rating.' ”
Kadlec determined that Emergent, a biodefense contractor for the government for years, had the experience and capacity to handle the job.
``This conclusion raises questions regarding whether Dr. Kadlec’s office performed sufficient diligence before awarding the contract to Emergent,'' the staff report said.
Kadlec said in an interview Wednesday morning that his previous work as a consultant for Emergent did not influence his reviews of its 2020 contacts for the coronavirus vaccine. He said multiple officials from Trump’s Operation Warp Speed were involved in decision-making.
The Trump administration weighed the risks raised in the 2020 inspection reports about Emergent but had no alternatives for contract manufacturing of vaccines at the time, especially on an emergency basis, he said. Ultimately, Merck emerged as willing to make the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Kadlec said, a deal initiated in the Trump administration and completed by the Biden administration. That vaccine production is expected to begin later this year.
Kadlec added that the Trump administration knew there were risks associated with manufacturing both the AstraZeneca vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the same Emergent plant.
``This was the best bad choice that we had,'' Kadlec said. ``We didn’t have a lot of good choices at the time.''