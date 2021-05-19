“As we transition out of winter and into spring, the threat of rainwater damage and flooding is higher than usual,” says Bailey Carson, a home-care expert with Angi, the consumer contractor review site formerly known as Angie’s List.
“If you’ve ever dealt with this, you know just how stressful it can be. With a few simple maintenance tips and a keen eye, you can help keep your home safe and greatly reduce your risk of flooding.”
Three tips to prevent flood damage
Here are Carson’s tips to lower your chances of flood damage or the need to make an insurance claim:
1. Early preparation is crucial
Start by keeping your gutters and downspouts clean. This will let water from rain and storms flow freely, rather than pooling up against or inside your home. Your downspouts should direct water at least three feet away from your foundation. In most cases, using downspout extensions or troughs is necessary to achieve this distance. While cleaning your gutters and maintaining your downspouts can be a bit of an annoyance, they’re relatively simple and inexpensive tasks that can make a big difference.
2. Consider your yard
When rainwater does come, watch where it collects around your house and, if necessary, consider regrading your lawn or installing a French drain, which is a gravel-filled trench leading away from your house and into a pipe. The slope of your yard or the shape of your flower beds could contribute to major water issues.
3. Check your foundation
Floodwaters can also sneak in through cracks in your home’s foundation. These act as an open invitation to water damage and if they’re not identified and repaired, can lead to some serious issues. Take a close look at the exterior of your foundation, basement walls and floors on a regular basis. If you come across any small cracks during your inspection, fill them with epoxy. If leaking persists, you find bigger cracks or you encounter a more serious problem with your foundation, be sure to bring in a pro.
