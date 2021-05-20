There’s no way to “soften” the objective truth that, despite his allegedly best efforts, his work failed to meet quality standards and required significant time and effort to correct. Nobody enjoys hearing that. You can make clear that the criticism is not personal, and emphasize how difficult it is for you to critique a friend’s work — but you must also make clear that you agree with Alice on the poor quality of his contribution, so he can’t dismiss it as just a personal vendetta. And, worst case, if he’s malignant and tries to retaliate by complaining to his pals in the administration, it’s all the more important for you and Alice to present a united front.