“Mortgage rates ticked up this week, in reaction to hints from the Federal Reserve that they may tighten monetary policy,” Matthew Speakman, an economist at Zillow, wrote in an email. “Wednesday’s release of the Fed’s April meeting notes showed that some meeting participants suggested that the central bank could begin to discuss tapering their program of asset purchases — which has placed consistent downward pressure on mortgage rates — should the economy continue to ‘make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals.’ While this language is far from a commitment to a policy shift and appeared to reiterate previous comments from the central bank, the statement did spark a modest selloff in bonds.”