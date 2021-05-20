Many industry analysts wonder what this surge in restaurant-going will do to digital ordering, which was a lifeline for struggling restaurants during the pandemic. According to market research firm NPD Group, at the end of March 2021, a full year since the start of the pandemic, restaurant delivery orders had grown by more than 124 percent from the volume in March 2020. Digital orders for takeout had increased by more than 130 percent, and digital orders for delivery grew by more than 140 percent in the period compared to year ago.