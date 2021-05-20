Job openings hit a record high in March, surging 8 percent to 8.1 million as loosening pandemic restrictions and widespread vaccinations boosted activity, the Labor Department reported. But businesses around the country say they are struggling to find workers: Applebee’s is offering free appetizers to job applicants, while a Florida McDonald’s is paying $50 to those who show up for an interview. About 44 percent of small businesses had job openings they couldn’t fill in April, a record high according to the National Federation of Independent Business.