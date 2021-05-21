The cost numbers you usually see about this deal are in the $80 billion to $85 billion range, but those ignore the assumed debt. But to repeat what I wrote about this deal in another column three years ago: If you buy a house and assume a mortgage, your total cost isn’t what you paid the owner. It’s what you paid the owner plus the mortgage that you have agreed to take on as part of the deal. After all, you’ve got to make interest and principal payments on the mortgage, and you have to pay it off to own the property free and clear.