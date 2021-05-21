“These folks will get a letter that advises them that their debt is in the process of being paid,” Vilsack said by phone. “It will specify the amount of the debt, principal and interest, whatever charges are involved, and if the farmer or rancher agrees that that number is accurate, they are to sign a copy of the letter and return it to the Department of Agriculture, at which time the department will, within a matter of weeks, send them a check for 20 percent of the loan that’s been forgiven.”